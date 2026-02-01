GST collections rise 6.2% on-year in January reaching Rs 1.93 lakh crore

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in India rose 6.2 per cent year-on-year in January 2026, reaching Rs 1,93,384 crore, according to official data released on Sunday. The increase was primarily bolstered by strong import revenue growth and continued domestic economic activity.

The government confirmed that the growth was supported by strong domestic activity and healthy growth in import revenues. Gross GST collections for January 2025 were ₹1,82,094 crore. On a year-to-date basis from April to January 2025–26, gross collections stood at ₹18,43,423 crore, marking an 8.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

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Net GST revenue for January amounted to ₹1,70,719 crore, reflecting a 7.6 per cent growth over the same period last year. Year-to-date net GST revenue reached ₹15,95,752 crore, a 6.8 per cent annual rise. Gross tax collections from domestic transactions increased 4.8 per cent to ₹1,41,132 crore, while import revenues saw a sharper 10.1 per cent growth at ₹52,253 crore.

Refund activity showed mixed trends in January. Total refunds declined by 3.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹22,665 crore. Domestic refunds fell by 7.1 per cent to ₹13,119 crore, whereas export refunds rose 2.9 per cent to ₹9,546 crore, indicating selective sectoral pressures and strengths.

The compensation cess, which remains a transitional levy, registered a significant drop to ₹5,768 crore in January, down 55.6 per cent from ₹13,009 crore a year earlier. This decline is attributed to recent policy changes where the cess is now only imposed on tobacco and related products, following the reduction of GST rates on approximately 375 items effective from September 2025.

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State-wise GST revenue data revealed divergent patterns. Haryana (27 per cent), Maharashtra (15 per cent), Gujarat (13 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (18 per cent), and Punjab (12 per cent) recorded robust gains. Moderate growth was seen in Tamil Nadu (5 per cent), Karnataka (7 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (2 per cent), Delhi (3 per cent), and West Bengal (1 per cent).

Several regions experienced contractions in GST revenue: Madhya Pradesh (-15 per cent), Jharkhand (-6 per cent), Odisha (-10 per cent), Chhattisgarh (-23 per cent), Ladakh (-30 per cent), and Lakshadweep (-30 per cent). Union Territories showed contrasting results, with Chandigarh up 15 per cent and Puducherry up 11 per cent, while Lakshadweep saw a sharp 30 per cent decline.

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Policy adjustments since September 2025, including the lowering of GST rates and the narrowing of items subject to compensation cess, have been factors influencing overall collections.

