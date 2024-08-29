How have the world’s Top 10 economies performed in the last 10 years? 

In the last decade from 2014 to 2024, economies around the world witnessed challenges such as Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and tensions in Middle East, which had impacted economic growth globally. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) closely monitors the GDP of major countries.

Data available from the IMF showed that by 2024, the global economy had changed significantly, with some predictable and surprising shifts with a mix of growth, stability, and challenges.

The United States, the world’s largest economy, continued to grow steadily. In 2014, the US’ GDP was $17.6 trillion at current prices. Over the next ten years, it grew by 63.5%, reaching $28.8 trillion in 2024. This growth was due to technological advances, a skilled workforce, and a relatively stable political climate.

China, often called the “world’s factory,” grew even faster. Starting with a GDP of $10.5 trillion in 2014, China increased its economic output by 76.1% to $18.5 trillion in 2024. This growth was driven by investments in infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing, making China the world’s second-largest economy, closer to the United States.

Germany, the largest economy in Europe, saw a modest 18% increase to $4.59 trillion in 2024 from $3.89 trillion in 2014. In the last ten years Germany improved its ranking from fourth-largest to third-largest in the world.

On the other hand, Japan saw a decline from the third to fourth position. Japan’s GDP was $4.9 trillion in 2014, but by 2024, it had dropped by 16.1% to $4.1 trillion. Japan faced challenges like an aging population, deflation, and economic stagnation.

India is the biggest success story. With a GDP of $2 trillion in 2014, India nearly doubled its economy over 10 years, reaching $3.9 trillion by 2024 with a 93.1% growth. Now India is world's fifth largest economy jumped from number tenth in 2014. This rapid growth was due to its young population, economic reforms, and a growing tech industry, making India a key player in the global economy.

The United Kingdom (UK) slipped one spot from fifth to sixth largest in ten years. The UK posted 14% surge in its GDP to $3.5 trillion in 2024 from $3.07 trillion in 2014. It is followed by France with GDP of $3.13 trillion in 2024 it is at seventh position declining one spot. The French GDP rose 9.6% in the last ten years.

Brazil, another emerging market, also struggled, with its GDP shrinking by 5.1% over ten years to $2.33 trillion in 2024. Brazil also lost one spot and is now world’s eighth largest economy. This decline reflected the country’s political instability, and economic issues.

Another European country, Italy is at ninth place with its economy growing 7.7% in the last decade to $2.3 trillion in 2024.

Canada also grew by 24.2%, benefiting from its natural resources and strong trade ties with the US. Canada jumped one spot and with a GDP of $2.24 trillion it became world’s tenth largest economy in 2024.

The changes from 2014 to 2024 show a shifting global economy. While established powers like the US remained strong, emerging economies like China and India made significant progress, reshaping the world’s economic landscape.