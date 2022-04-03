How Piyush Goyal connected RRR with India's growing economy; watch video

While lauding India's all-time high exports data for the financial year 2021-2022, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Sunday drew an interesting comparison with the Telugu blockbuster RRR's record-breaking streak at the box office.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, Goyal noted that SS Rajamouli’s RRR movie has become the country’s largest film. "I have learnt that RRR movie is perhaps country's biggest film, and has earned over Rs 750 crores. Likewise, I feel India's economy is also breaking record after record,” he said.

Goyal's comments come along with him announcing India's merchandise exports for FY22, which rose to a record $ 417.8 billion, almost 5 per cent higher than the target. He also informed that the exports touched an all-time monthly high of $40 billion in March 2022, an increase of 14.53 per cent over $35.26 billion in March 2021 and an increase of 87.89 per cent over $21.49 billion in March 2020.

"We have been able to achieve such wonderful results without any subsidies and grants," Goyal said, adding, " We would like to encourage India in this same fashion to work for greater world engagement and I am confident that we will be successful."

Moreover, Goyal added that India's wheat exports are likely is cross 100 lakh tonnes (10 million tonnes) during 2022-23, due to increasing demand for the commodity in the world market.

Meanwhile, 'RRR' also known as 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' in Telugu and 'Rise Roar Revolt; in English has crossed the lifetime earnings of SS Rajamouli's superhit film Baahubali, which was to date, the most successful movie in the South. The movie crossed the Rs 700 crore-mark worldwide in its first week.



ABOUT RRR

Set in the 1920s, RRR follows the formative years of freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. The fictional war drama features an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani.

RRR is produced by DVV Danayya on the massive budget of Rs 450 crore.Live TV.

