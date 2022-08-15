Independence Day 2022: 5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

India will soon see the advent of 5G mobile services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he rooted for 'Made-in-India' technology solutions to meet challenges of new India.

The Prime Minister said that it is time for India's techade and digital technology is going to bring in reforms in every area.

"India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing & Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," Modi said.

He said that the Digital India Movement with production of semiconductors, 5G networks and optical fibre network show strength in three segments -- education, health facilities and change in common man's lives.

Modi said that India's industrial growth will come from the grassroots.

"Our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), street vendors & those working in the organised sectors need to be strengthened," he said.

Modi vowed to fight against corruption with full vigour.

"We have to fight against corruption with all our strength. In the last eight years, use of Aadhaar, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and mobile phones were used to find Rs 2 lakh crore of black money," he said.

