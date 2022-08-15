Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi concludes speech; attacks corruption, nepotism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his address to the nation from the ramparts of Delhi's Red Fort as India enters the 75th year of independence. In his address, the Prime Minister attacked corruption and nepotism in his speech and said talent will be the basis of a New India. He also spoke out against dynasty politics and said such parties only focus on the welfare of the ruling family.

He further said that wait for 5G is over and that Digital India will reach every nook and cranny of India. He further announced the five-point 'Panchpran' approach for development in the coming years and also backed Digital India and the emerging startup ecosystem in the country.

Besides this, he remembered freedom fighters and leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Tatya Tope, Alluri Sitharamaraju, Rani Lakshmibai, Dr BR Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Nanaji Deshmukh.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Here are the latest updates on 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' from BusinessToday.In

10:13 am: Ex-Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu unfurls Indian flag at his Hyderabad residence

Unfurling the national flag 🇮🇳has always been a proud moment for me. Hoisted the Tricolour at my residence on the historic 76th Independence Day in Hyderabad this morning.#IndependenceDay2022#AzadikaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/WwirChzfPZ — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) August 15, 2022

9:56 am: Tata Group, Jet Airways wish Indians on 75th Independence Day

August 15, 1947. A moment in time unlike any other. Shackles lifted, India rose as an independent nation for the first time. As the nation rejoiced, we did too. #ThisIsTata #AmritMahotsav #IndependenceDay2022 (1/3) pic.twitter.com/dOg7ATKnmS — Tata Group (@TataCompanies) August 15, 2022 To India, and to all our fellow Indians and Indian diaspora around the world: Happy 76th Independence Day! 🇮🇳



What a wonderful journey it has been for 75 years of Independence, and so much to look forward to for the next 75 years and beyond! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/WdBwcuf1mr — Jet Airways (@jetairways) August 15, 2022

9:25 am: Nitish Kumar hoists tricolour at official residence in Patna

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hoists the national flag at his residence in Patna, on Independence Day.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/41eMMHofUj — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

9:15 am: Highlights from Prime Minister Modi's I-Day speech

- He said the wait for 5G is over and Digital India will reach every village

- The Prime Minister also urged Indians to fight against corruption and nepotism

- "Talent will be the basis of a new India"- PM Modi

- PM Modi pitches for Nari Shakti for development

- PM said the country has achieved ethanol-petrol blending ahead of schedule

- Paying tributes to freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi and others

- PM Modi gives 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan' clarion call

9:04 am: PM Modi interacts with children at Red Fort

After finishing his inspiring #IDAY2022 speech that set the template for the next 25 years, to #IndiaAt100, Hon PM @narendramodi interacts with youth from every corner of India. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav #स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/Ac83NfbUIV — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 15, 2022

9:00 am: PM Modi concludes Red Fort address

8:55 am: PM Modi goes full throttle against corruption, nepotism

He urged Indians to fight against corruption and nepotism in his address to the nation. He said, "Today the nation shows anger towards corruption, but not the corrupted. Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at optimum pace."

The Prime Minister further added, "Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to this who are talented & will work towards the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of a New India."

8:50 am: Expanding our Space Mission, Deep Ocean Mission: PM Modi

He said that it is our endeavour that Indian youth get all support for research in areas "from space to the depths of the ocean." The PM added the government is expanding Space Mission and Deep Ocean Mission as solution to future lies in the depth of space and the ocean.

8:45 am: Achieved ethanol-petrol blending ahead of schedule: PM

The Prime Minister said, "We were highly dependent on oil imports for our needs. We planned to blend 10% ethanol with petrol. It appeared to be a difficult task to accomplish. However, we achieved the blending of ethanol with petrol ahead of schedule."

8:40 am: 'Wait for 5G over', says PM Modi

PM Modi said in his speech that the wait for 5G is over and Digital India will reach every village now. He added people are surprised that we have digital entrepreneurs coming up from villages.

8:35 am: 'Self-reliant India a mass movement of the society': PM

"Self-reliant India, it becomes the responsibility of every citizen, of every government, of every unit of society. Self-reliant India, this is not a government agenda or a government program. This is a mass movement of the society, which we have to take forward," he said.

8:30 am: PM Modi pitches for gender equality for development

"I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India," he said.

8:25 am: PM Modi hails Digital India, startups

The PM said, "Today, we see the success of Digital India and startups, who woiuld have thought these successful people are the youth from tier 2 and tier 3 cities!"

8:22 am RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists tricolour at RSS headquarters in Nagpur

#WATCH | Maharashtra: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists the tricolour at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/2UhCyEmwWU — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

8:20 am: We have to focus on 'Panchpran' in coming years: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that in the coming years,we've to focus on 'Panchpran'. These include moving forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India, erasing all traces of servitude, being proud of our legacy, strength of unity and duties of citizens including the PM and CMs.

8:15 am: Many sceptics doubted our development trajectory: PM

"When we attained freedom there were many sceptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special."

8:10 am; Hardeep Singh Puri, Shivraj Singh Chouhan wish India

8:05 am: "People of the country gave me responsibility": PM Modi

He said, "In this 75-yr journey, amid hopes, aspirations, highs and lows we reached where we could with everyone's effort. In 2014,citizens gave me the responsibility-the first person born after independence who received opportunity to sing praises of citizens of this country from Red Fort."

8:02 am: 'COVID an example of common consciousness': PM Modi

"COVID has been an example of this common consciousness, where citizens came together. From supporting doctors to propelling research to taking vaccines to the remotest parts, we have stood together," he said.

7:55 am: Bill Gates wishes India

Microsoft founder Bill Gates wished India on its 75th Independence Day. He tweeted, "As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I congratulate Narendra Modi for prioritising healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey."

7:54 am: Every Indian is proud of the strength of women of the nation: PM Modi

7:49 am: Tricolour waving with pride in every corner of the world: PM

The Prime Minister said, "Not only in every corner of India, but in every corner of the world today, in some form or the other by Indians or those who have immense love for India, this tricolor is waving with pride in every corner of the world."

7:48 am: PM Modi on celebrating 'Partition Horrors Day'

"During 'Azadi Mahotsav', we remembered our many national heroes. On Aug 14, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today, is the day to remember all citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in these last 75 years," the PM said.

7:45 am: PM Modi's I-Day special outfit

For his ninth consecutive address to the nation from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister wore a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes. The safa trail also had similar tricolour stripes as the headgear Modi wore on the occasion.

7:39 am: PM Modi invokes Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters

Prime Minister invoked freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Tatya Tope in his address. He also thanked leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Nanaji Deshmukh for their contributions.

7: 38 am: 'Day to step towards new direction': PM Modi

The Prime Minister said, " I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve. "

7:33 am: PM unfurls the national flag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi hoists the National Flag at Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/VmOUDyf7Ho — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

7:23 am: PM Modi reaches Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Red Fort. He is inspecting the inter-services and police Guard of Honour.

7:20 am: India celebrates Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 2022

7:17 am: PM Modi leaves Rajghat; security beefed up ahead of PM's Red Fort address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left the Rajghat. Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the national capital ahead of the PM's Independence Day speech.

Delhi | Security tightened across the capital ahead of the PM's speech from the ramparts of Red fort on #IndependenceDay. Visuals from Minto road pic.twitter.com/6t5ZpQFx3j — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

7:10 am: PM Modi at Rajghat

Prime Minister Modi pays his last respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

7: 09 am: US President Joe Biden wishes India

Biden said in a statement, "As people around the world, including Indian-Americans, celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s independence, the United States joins the people of India to honor its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and non-violence."

7:01 am: PM Modi, Piyush Goyal wish Indians on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal wished Indians on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.