India has shown the world democracy can deliver, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering the keynote address at India Today Conclave 2023, said India has shown the world democracy can deliver.

There is a competition now among countries to return stolen artefacts to India, and this is a reflection of the 'India Moment', said Modi on Saturday

"Nations today are returning artefacts stolen from here. That's the India moment," PM Modi said.

"Magnificent developments in infrastructure, economy, and digital sectors made in the last 75 days proudly show that it is India’s moment," he said.

#NamoAtConclave | From infrastructure, economy to G20 meets and Oscar wins, PM Modi (@narendramodi) highlights the progress and achievements that India has made in the 75 days of 2023 so far.#IndiaTodayConclave 2023 Updates: https://t.co/MheEsCDNtt#Conclave23 #TheIndiaMoment pic.twitter.com/xAQldkTMbh — Business Today (@business_today) March 18, 2023

PM Modi, at the beginning of his address, said it was good to see that the Conclave's theme was 'The India Moment', and credited India Today Group for choosing the theme. Leading economists, analysts, thinkers of world saying in one voice that it is India's moment, said Modi.

PM Modi said scams used to make headlines earlier, now 'corrupt' joining hands over action against them are making news.

Success of our democracy and its institutions is hurting some people and that is why they are attacking them, he said on Saturday. Modi said he is confident that despite such attacks, the country will move forward to meet its objectives.

When the country is full of confidence and resolve, and intellectuals of the world are optimistic about India, talk of pessimism, showing the country in poor light and hurting the morale of the country also takes place, he said at the India Today Conclave.

''When something auspicious is happening, there is a tradition to apply 'kaala tika', so when so many auspicious things are happening, some people have taken the responsibility to apply this 'kaala tika','' Modi said, without naming anyone.

His remarks come amid a political slugfest over Gandhi's remarks during his recent visit to the UK, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign intervention.

ALSO READ: 'India moving forward despite massive challenges,' says PM Modi

Citizens now have confidence that government cares for them, we have lent human touch to governance, added PM Modi.

The prime minister said all governments worked according to their abilities and got results according, but his government wanted new results and worked on a different speed and scale. Direct transfer of Rs 2.5 lakh crore to bank accounts has benefited small farmers a lot, he said.

''Today India is the fastest growing economy in the world, it is the number one in smartphone data consumers, it is the second biggest mobile manufacturer and has the third biggest startup ecosystem,'' he said.