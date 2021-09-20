India jumps 2 spots to 46th rank on the Global Innovation Index 2021

India has jumped two spots and has been ranked 46th by the World Intellectual Property Organisation in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings. The country has been on an upward trajectory over the past few years in the Global Innovation Index (GII). India has shot up from a rank of 81 in 2015 to 46 in 2021.

"Innovation has been at the forefront of our battle against the unprecedented crisis created by the pandemic, and will be pivotal in driving the country's resilience and self-reliance, as enshrined in the Prime Ministers' clarion call on Atma Nirbhar Bharat," noted the NITI Aayog in an official statement.

The public policy think tank further added that the consistent improvement in India's GII standing can be attributed to immense knowledge capital, the vibrant start-up ecosystem, and the amazing work done by the public and private research organisations.

NITI Aayog explained that government departments such as the Department of Atomic Energy; the Department of Science and Technology; the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space have played a crucial role in enriching the "National Innovation Ecosystem".

NITI Aayog noted that it has been working tirelessly to ensure the optimisation of the national efforts for bringing policy led innovation in different areas such as electric vehicles, biotechnology, nanotechnology, space, alternative energy sources, etc. It added that NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index has been accepted as a major step towards the decentralisation of innovation across all the states of India.

"As we progress further towards saving lives and livelihoods and shaping the national economic growth trajectory, the GII-2021 will be a significant reference point for all the countries to assess their innovation capabilities and readiness, which will go a long way in boosting economic recovery," read the statement.

The think tank conveyed that the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also been leading from the front as a torchbearer of India's journey towards an innovation-driven economy. NITI Aayog stated that it is hosting the India Launch of the GII and the Global Innovation Conclave in partnership with CII and World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO). The event will be held on September 21-22, 2021.

