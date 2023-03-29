scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
India, Russia in talks to develop Northern Sea shipping route

Feedback

India, Russia in talks to develop Northern Sea shipping route

Russian minister Alexei Chekunkov, who is visiting India, will discuss with Indian officials the reliable and safe transportation of goods through the Northern Sea route using Indian and Russian ports. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
India and Russia to expand the use of the Northern Sea shipping route India and Russia to expand the use of the Northern Sea shipping route

India and Russia are looking to expand the use of the Northern Sea shipping route, including building of processing facilities. The Northern Sea shipping route passes through the Arctic Ocean. 

According to a report by Russia’s Interfax agency, the country’s minister for development of the Far East and Arctic, Alexei Chekunkov, who is visiting India, will discuss with Indian officials the reliable and safe transportation of goods through the Northern Sea route using Indian and Russian ports. 

Chekunkov said that the cost of delivering a container from Vladivostok to India is a third lower than the cost of shipping a container from Moscow.

Russia wants the Northern Sea Route - which runs along Russia's northern coastline and is the shortest shipping route between East Asia and Europe - to become a major shipping lane and has invested heavily in infrastructure there.

The Northern Sea route is not used in the winters due to thick ice, but Moscow plans to begin year-round shipping by the end of the year, spurred by the warming of the Arctic. 

Meanwhile, India has emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil after China, last year. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russian oil supplies to India jumped 22-fold last year.

Russia needed to focus on boosting energy exports to so-called "friendly" countries, he said. Novak said energy revenues accounted for 42 per cent of Russia's federal budget in 2022 and said the country's energy industry was sustainable, despite the challenges faced by Western sanctions.

(With Reuters inputs)

Also read: Oil sales to India jumped 22 times in 2022: Russia Deputy PM Alexander Novak
 

Published on: Mar 29, 2023, 8:40 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement