India slips down in UN Human Development Index, stands at 132 out of 191 countries

India slipped a notch in the United Nation's Human Development Index (HDI) 2021-22 released on Thursday at 132 out of 191 countries and territories in comparison to the previous year when the country was at the 131st spot.

India’s HDI value of 0.633 places the country in the medium human development category, lower than its value of 0.645 in the 2020 report. HDI measures progress on three key dimensions of human development - a long and healthy life, access to education, and a decent standard of living. It is calculated using 4 indicators – life expectancy at birth, mean years of schooling, expected years of schooling, and the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita.

In India’s case, the UN said, the drop in HDI from 0.645 in 2019 to 0.633 in 2021 can be attributed to falling life expectancy - 69.7 to 67.2 years. India’s expected years of schooling stand at 11.9 years, and the mean years of schooling are at 6.7 years. The Gross National Income (GNI) per capita level is $6,590.

“The Human Development Report shows that progress globally is in reverse. India’s decline in human development mirrors this trend – impacted by intersecting crises. But there is good news. Compared to 2019, the impact of inequality on human development is lower,” said Shoko Noda, UNDP Resident Representative in India.

“India is bridging the human development gap between men and women faster than the world. This development has come at a smaller cost to the environment. India's growth story reflects the country's investments in inclusive growth, social protection, gender-responsive policies, and push towards renewables to ensure no one is left behind," said Noda.

The UN report showed that 90% of countries have registered a reduction in their Human Development Index (HDI) value in 2020 or 2021, reversing much of the progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. Human Development - a measure of a nation’s health, education, and average income – has declined for two years in a row – 2020 and 2021, reversing five years of progress. The report indicated that human development across the world has stalled for the first time in 32 years.

While some countries are beginning to get back on their feet, recovery is uneven and partial, further widening inequalities in human development. Despite a significant economic recovery in 2021, the health crisis intensified, with two-thirds of countries recording even further reductions in life expectancy at birth. A large contributor to the Human Development Index's recent decline is a global drop in life expectancy, down from 72.8 years in 2019 to 71.4 years in 2021, the report said.

It showed that the global trend is toward a continued decline in human development, with many countries stagnating or moving down through the human development categories: High human development economies like the Philippines and Venezuela have slipped to a medium development category. Latin America, the Caribbean, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South Asia have been hit particularly hard.

However, the report showed that India’s HDI value continues to exceed South Asia's average human development. India's HDI value has been steadily catching up to the world average since 1990 - indicating a faster than the global rate of progress in human development. This is a result of policy choices made by the country over time, including investments made in health and education, the report showed.