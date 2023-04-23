'India will be the third largest economy on this planet': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that India will become the third-largest economy in the world by 2030, which is a significant transformation for the country. Dhankhar spoke at a ceremony held in Kaithal, Haryana to commemorate the birth anniversary of Saint Dhanna Bhagat at a state-level program. The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, was also present at the event.

Dhankhar praised the contributions of saints in the country's history and mentioned that India's prestige in the world has never been higher than it is now. He highlighted that India has already become the fifth largest economy, surpassing the British who had ruled the country for two centuries, and emphasized that farmers and workers have played a crucial role in this achievement.

"Today the country is witnessing something that was never imagined before. India has become the fifth largest economy, surpassing the Britishers who had ruled us for 200 years, and farmers and workers have a major contribution in this. By the end of this decade...India will be the third largest economy on this planet," he said.

Dhankhar commended the Haryana government for celebrating the birth anniversary of Dhanna Bhagat on a large scale and also announced that the government will install a big statue of Dhanna Bhagat in Dhanauri or a nearby area. Additionally, the medical college being constructed in Kaithal will be named after Dhanna Bhagat.

The vice president further added that farmers are the backbone of the country's economy, and the government has disbursed more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore to over 11 crore farmers under a government scheme. He expressed his confidence in India's transformation, citing the benefits being delivered to people at their doorstep through technology.

Dhankhar also acknowledged the role played by religious leaders during the Covid-19 pandemic and praised their efforts in encouraging people to help the needy during the crisis. He noted that India had no crisis at that time.

At the conclusion of the event, Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife and Khattar, participated in a prayer session at the Dhanna Bhagat temple located in Dhanauri village.