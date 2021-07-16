Indian economy to grow at 6.5-7% from FY23, says CEA

The country's economy will start witnessing a growth of 6.5 to 7 per cent from fiscal 2023 onwards, helped by various reforms undertaken by the government so far and also as Covid-19 vaccination drive progresses, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said.

He expects the impact of the second wave not to be very significant. The country's economy contracted by 7.3 per cent in fiscal 2020-21.

"Together with the reforms and focus on vaccination, I expect growth to start hitting close 6.5 to 7 per cent from FY23 onwards and accelerate from there on," Subramanian said at a virtual event organised by Dun & Bradstreet.

"Given the significant reforms that have been done over the last one and a half years, I have no hesitation in saying that I look forward to a decade of high growth for India."

He said the momentum in recovery that was seen in the fourth quarter of FY21 and overall in the second half of FY21 got impacted to some extent by the second wave of Covid-19.

While the second wave was quite devastating on the health side, the economic impact of that has been limited because the second way was much shorter in duration compared to the first wave and the economic restrictions that were placed were primarily at the state level, Subramanian added.

We expect the impact of the second wave to be not very large, he said.

Subramanian said various reforms undertaken by the government in sectors such as agriculture, labour, export PLI scheme, change in MSME definition, creation of the bad bank, privatisation of public sector banks among others, are going to push growth.