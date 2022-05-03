India’s coal output tops 662.5 lakh tonnes in April; Coal India makes new record

India’s total coal production stood at 661.54 lakh tonnes in April, according to the Ministry of Coal. Coal India and its subsidiaries produced 534.7 lakh tonnes of coal.

On the other hand, production by Singareni Colleries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mines stood at 53.23 lakh tons and 73.61 lakh tonnes last month respectively.

The total offtake of the coal sector was 708.68 lakh tons during the month whereas the power sector offtake reached 617.2 lakh tonnes during April, as per the Ministry.

The Coal Ministry said, “Coal India has achieved the highest production of 534.7 lakh tons during April this year indicating 6.02 per cent growth.”

It further stated, “The previous highest ever production was recorded during April 2019 having attained a production of 450.29 lakh ton. The previous highest offtake of coal was recorded in April 2021 with 540.12 lakh tons.”

Total coal production was 7,770.23 lakh tons in 2021-22 compared to 7,160 lakh tons in 2020-21, recording a growth of 8.5 per cent.

Coal India’s production went up by 4.43 per cent from 5,960.24 lakh tons in 2020-21 to 6,220.64 lakh tons during 2021-22. SSCL’s production went up by 28.55 per cent to 650.02 lakh tons during 2021-22 compared to 500.58 lakh tons in 2020-21. In the case of captive mines, coal production went up to 890.57 lakh tons in 2021-22 from 690.18 lakh tons in 2020-21.

India’s total coal dispatch reached 8,180.04 lakh tons in 2021-22 against 6,900.71 lakh tons in 2020-21, an increase of 18.43 per cent. CIL dispatched 6,610.85 lakh tons of coal in 2021-22 against 5,730.80 lakh tons in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the power ministry has asked state and private sector utilities to ensure the delivery of 19 million tonnes of coal from overseas by June-end to mitigate the power crisis in India, according to a Reuters report.

The power ministry has asked state government-owned utilities to import over 22 million tonnes of coal and private power plants to import 15.94 million tonnes.

It has also asked all utilities to ensure delivery of 50 per cent of the allocated quantity by June 30, another 40 per cent by end-August and the remaining 10 per cent by the end of October.

(With inputs from agencies)

