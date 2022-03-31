India's core sector output rises 5.8% in February

Production of eight core sectors rose by 5.8 per cent in February 2022 as compared to a contraction of 3.3 per cent in the same month of previous year.



Barring crude oil and fertilisers, all sectors recorded positive growth in February, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. The output of eight core sectors had expanded by 4 per cent in January.



While coal production increased by 6.6 per cent in February, natural gas production grew 12.5 per cent. Refinery products and steel production grew 8.8 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively, in the month.



On the other hand, crude oil production declined by 2.2 per cent, while fertiliser output also fell 1.4 per cent.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).



The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors stood at 11 per cent during April-February this fiscal as against a contraction of 8.1 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

