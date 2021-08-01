India's crude steel output jumps 21.4% to 9.4 MT in June

India's crude steel production rose by 21.4 per cent year-on-year to 9.4 million tonnes (MT) in June, according to the World Steel Association.

The crude steel output was 6.9 MT steel in the same month a year ago.

"The production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 167.9 MT on June 2021, an 11.6 per cent increase compared to June 2020, " the global industry body said in its latest report.

China remained the global leader in the production of steel in June, registering 1.5 per cent year-on-year growth in output at 93.9 MT during the month compared to 91.6 MT in the same month last year.

Japan's steel output increased to 8.1 MT from 5.6 MT in June 2020. The US produced 7.1 MT steel in the month under review. Its output was at 4.7 MT in June 2020.

While Russia's output in June was at 6.4 MT, South Korea produced 6 MT, Germany 3.4 MT, and Iran 2.5 MT.

Turkey and Brazil both produced 3.4 MT and 3.1 MT of crude steel respectively in June 2021.

With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 percent of the global steel production.

