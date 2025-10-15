India's export growth surges to $36.38 billion in September

India's exports grew by 6.74 per cent, reaching $36.38 billion in September, despite the ongoing global economic challenges. The country's imports surged by 16.6 per cent to $68.53 billion, driven by higher imports of gold, silver, fertiliser, and electronics. This resulted in a trade deficit of $32.1 billion for the month of September.

For the April-September period of this fiscal year, India's exports saw a growth of 3.02 per cent, totaling $220.12 billion. On the other hand, imports during this period increased by 4.53 per cent to $375.11 billion, as per the latest data released by the commerce ministry.