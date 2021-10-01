Breaking: India's factory growth bounces back in Sept, Manufacturing PMI rises to 53.7

scorecardresearch
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.7 in September from 52.3 in August, highlighting a stronger expansion in overall business conditions across the sector. 

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2021/22, the PMI averaged 53.8, a sizeable improvement from 51.5 in the opening quarter. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion and below the threshold points to contraction

The gauge of activitiy across the country's manufacturing sector dipped to 52.3 in August from 55.3 in July on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

