India's financial services sector to see the highest uptake of cloud services, says AWS

Financial services sector in India is expected to see the highest adoption of cloud computing in near future with a heightened interest from Indian companies to adopt skilling services from cloud platform Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS at its biggest cloud event of the year re:Invent, held in Las Vegas, USA, announced that it has trained over 5 million people across APAC region with cloud skills since 2017. Out of these, at least 3 million are in India.

AWS is seeing India as the biggest market for cloud computing in terms of fintech and financial services. Paytm, Upstox, Cred, Axis Bank, ICICI Lombard Insurance, Banking Lending Kart, AU Small Finance Bank, Khatabook, bankbazaar.com are already using AWS cloud platform and several others are all set to be on board.

“India continues to be a major leader in digital economy. Several companies in the financial services are using our services and they want to train their employees in cloud computing. Paytm, one of India’s largest digital payments, commerce, and financial services platforms, is meeting its cloud-talent needs with the support of AWS Training,” Andrew Sklar, Director of AWS Training and Certification - Sales and Delivery in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

“Paytm realised it needed a focused and structured approach to train employees on AWS. To achieve this, Paytm engaged with AWS to establish a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team as a central governing body,” he said adding that the program will upskill more than 2,800 Paytm IT personnel by end of 2022.

With the skills gap widening and the global economy slowing, Indian employers are looking at upskilling and reskilling their workers.

Sklar said that AWS will continue to invest in its training programs to meet the growing demand for skills in cloud computing, machine learning, and other emerging technology that will help the region weather financial turbulence.

AWS also has programs focusing on inclusive training such as AspireForHer, AWS re/Start for skilling in various countries including India.

AWS has launched over 500 free courses in India as part of its goal to help 29 million people around the world grow their tech skills with free cloud computing skills training by 2025.