India's GDP to grow in double digits in Q1: ICRA

Economic recovery has gained momentum after the lifting of the localised lockdowns imposed in the aftermath of the second wave, but is "incomplete", according to a report by rating agency Icra.

The Indian economy will grow in double digits for the April-June period on the low base of 2020-21 but will still be short of the levels observed in the first quarter of FY20, it said.

"...the real GDP in Q1FY22 will trail the Q1FY20 level, while recording a double-digit y-o-y (year-on-year) expansion," it said in the report.

Also read: No reason to revise GDP growth projection downwards: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das