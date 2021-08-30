India's largest power utility NTPC to work with Coal India, Railways to solve fuel crisis

While the shortage of coal is causing a power generation crisis for many coal-fired power plants, India's largest power utility NTPC Ltd has initiated measures to get its production back on track. NTPC, with over 66,900 MW of installed capacity spread over 30 coal-based plants, today said it is working with Coal India and Railways for augmenting coal supplies, where the stock position is critically low.

It said power production will soon increase as commercial operation of its Darlipalli Unit 2 (800 MW) will start from September 1. Further, it is arranging 2.7 lakh million tonnes (MT) of imported coal-based on earlier contracts and is increasing coal production from all its captive mines. The pit head Darlipalli Unit 2 will get coal from its Dulanga captive mine.

As per the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data as of August 29, a total of 135 coal plants with a capacity of 1,68,456 MW have a total stock of 13168.96 MT, enough for seven days and have a daily requirement of about 1,910.28 MT.

A week ago, the government had estimated coal-fired plants with a combined capacity of 89,307 mega-watts (MW) were facing a crisis as their fuel stocks have come down to less than eight days. Some are already shutting down production citing fuel shortage. As a result, India is experiencing a shortage of over 78 million units (MU) in the past few days. The spot market prices of power have also risen to a record high level of Rs 20 per unit on Sunday, causing many discoms to refrain from buying at a high price. Spot power prices were hovering low between Rs 2-5 per unit before the coal crisis, sources said.

They said this was mainly due to reduced fresh supplies from Coal India, as its dues from generators had mounted to over Rs 17,000 crore by July end. Last week, at a high-level meeting, government officials analysed the situation and decided to regulate supplies to plants that are having stock in excess of two weeks. They directed to divert the excess supplies to plants facing closure due to the feedstock. The government also formed a core management team to regulate and monitor coal supplies. In normal circumstances, coal companies stock fuel for over a month, said sources.

