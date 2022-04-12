India’s monthly oil purchase from Russia less than Europe’s in an afternoon: Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said during a press conference for the India-US 2+2 Ministerial dialogue that when it comes to Russian oil, India’s monthly purchases amount to less than what Europe buys in an afternoon.

The 2+2 ministerial dialogue took place between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary Of Defense Lloyd Austin and India's Minister Of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and Minister Of Defence Rajnath Singh.

“If you're looking at energy purchases from Russia, I'd suggest that your attention should be focussed on Europe. We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon,” said Jaishankar.

If you're looking at(India's)energy purchases from Russia, I'd suggest your attention should be on Europe. We buy some energy necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon: EAM pic.twitter.com/lyzwttCvtM — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

During the meeting, Blinken said that when it comes to oil purchases, they are encouraging countries not to purchase additional energy supplies from Russia. “Every country is differently situated, has different needs, requirements, but we're looking to allies and partners not to increase their purchases of Russian energy,” he said.

Jaishankar, during the press conference, pointed out that India made a number of statements on the Russia-Ukraine war, including the UN and in the parliament. He said that the statements pointed out that India is against the conflict, and for dialogue and diplomacy, for urgent cessation of the violence, and are prepared to contribute in whatever way to the issue.

Apart from this, the ministers talked at length about promoting regional stability and prosperity, countering challenges in the South China Sea, QUAD Vaccine Partnership, resilient supply chains, mutual prosperity and innovation.

This comes after Jaishankar’s response to UK counterpart Liz Truss, during the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, organised by Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange jointly earlier this month. He, noting a report that said that Europe bought 15 per cent more oil and gas from Russia in March than February, said that most of the major buyers of Russian oil and gas were from Europe. He said that India bought the bulk of energy supplies from the Middle East and 8 per cent from the US. Less than 1 per cent of India’s crude purchases came from Russia, he pointed out.

Also read: Jaishankar does not mince his words, says most Russian oil buyers in Europe

Also read: Modi-Biden meet: PM Modi says situation in Ukraine 'very worrying'