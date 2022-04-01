Jaishankar does not mince his words, says most Russian oil buyers in Europe

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar did not hold back his words in his meeting with UK counterpart Liz Truss. The minister defended India’s “good deal” for oil import from Russia during Truss’ day-long visit that was aimed to act as a diplomatic push for the Ukraine crisis.

The growing criticism from Europe and US comes amid Russia’s offer to discount oil prices by $35 a barrel to the price levels that were before the start of the Ukraine war.

During the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, organised by Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange jointly, Truss speaking about India buying Russian oil, said that the UK is ending its dependence on Russian oil by the end of this year. “India is a sovereign nation. I’m not going to tell India what to do,” she said, further adding that they will support the people of Ukraine but that is not the same as telling other countries what to do.

In response to that, Jaishankar, noting a report that said that Europe bought 15 per cent more oil and gas from Russia in March than February, said that most of the major buyers of Russian oil and gas were from Europe. The bulk of India’s energy supplies are from the Middle East and 8 per cent from the US. He said that less than 1 per cent of India’s crude purchases were from Russia.

“But I am pretty sure if we wait two or three months and actually look at who are the big buyers of Russian oil and gas, I suspect the list would not be too different from what it used to be and I suspect we won’t be in the top 10 on that list,” Jaishankar said.

He further added, “When the oil prices go up, I think it is natural for the countries to go out into the market and look for what are good deals for their people.”

Jaishankar called the entire episode ‘a campaign’ on the issue.

US joins in

Not only the UK, the US has also criticised India’s energy imports from Russia. India bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude since it started its invasion of Ukraine. US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh said, “Friends don't set red lines." He urged the European and Asian partners to cut their reliance on "an unreliable energy supplier"

Singh said the United States was ready to help India diversify its energy and defence supplies. "What we would not like to see is a rapid acceleration of India's imports from Russia as it relates to energy or any other exports that are currently being prohibited by us or by other aspects of the international sanctions regime."

Singh had, additionally, said, “I come here in a spirit of friendship to explain the mechanisms of our sanctions, the importance of joining us to express shared resolve and to advance shared interests. And yes, there are consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill these sanctions.”

“China and Russia have now declared a no limits partnership, and that Russia has said that China is its most important strategic partner, by extension, that has real implications for India,” Singh said. “And the more leverage that China gains over Russia, the less favourable that is for India. I don’t think anyone would believe that if China once again breaches the Line of Actual Control, Russia would come running to India’s defence,” he added.

Foreign policy experts and commentators called Singh’s remarks a threat, and criticised him for coercing India.

