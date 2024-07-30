‘Investors are keen to come to India’: PM Modi says the industry should not lose this golden opportunity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that global investors are keenly looking at India and that the domestic industry must seize this opportunity to contribute towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Speaking at a CII post-Budget conference on 'Journey Towards Viksit Bharat', he stated that his government has the political will to take all necessary decisions with a 'nation first approach'.

India is growing at 8 per cent and is expected to become the third largest economy in the world from its current fifth position, said PM Modi. He expressed confidence that this achievement will occur during his ongoing third term. He also highlighted various measures announced in the Budget, particularly those aimed at promoting the MSME sector, which generates crores of jobs.

“Getting growth back used to be the topic of discussion…Today India is growing at the rate of 8 per cent...Now we are all discussing the journey towards a developed India. This change is one of confidence. That day is not far when India will become the third biggest economic power,” said PM Modi, adding that scams worth lakhs of crores before 2014 are known to everyone.

"Today, the whole world is looking at India and you. The policies of the government and commitment and investment are becoming the foundation of global development. Investors across the world are keen to come to India. World leaders are filled with positivity for India. This is the golden chance for the Indian industry and we should not lose this opportunity," Modi said.

The domestic industry should compete with the government to make India a developed nation by 2047 and a global player in sunrise sectors, a spokesperson said. The government's intent and commitment are clear, whether it is nation first, a USD 5 trillion economy, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or Viksit Bharat, he added.