'Is huge population a boon or a bane?': Nikhil Kamath asks Bill Gates. Here’s what he said

What happens when capitalism runs out of scarcity? That’s the question Nikhil Kamath put to Bill Gates on his latest podcast episode, where the Zerodha co-founder asked bluntly: “In the world of tomorrow, 10 years from now, from a very capitalistic lens—is a huge population a boon or a bane?”

Gates, while not giving a yes-or-no answer, offered a sweeping vision of a future redefined by artificial intelligence—one where traditional capitalist frameworks may no longer apply.

“Let’s say 20 years from now, AI will have changed things enough that... this pure capitalistic framework probably won’t explain much,” Gates said. As AI advances across both white-collar and blue-collar domains—from office work to factory floors and even hotel housekeeping—he believes the historical scarcity of labor will dissolve.

“We’ve always had a shortage—doctors, teachers, people to work in factories… those shortages won’t exist,” Gates explained. “It’s a pretty profound change that will free up a lot of time. You can retire early. You can work shorter work weeks.”

This shift, Gates argues, will force a “philosophical rethink” about how we value and spend time, especially when basic production—food, goods, healthcare—no longer requires the same human input. “We will have created free intelligence,” he said, adding that even a doctor’s cognitive value could soon be matched or exceeded by machines.

He used healthcare as a prime example: “India has more doctors than Africa, but still not nearly as many as it should. AI will come in and provide medical IQ, and there won’t be a shortage.”

Reflecting on his own upbringing in a world of perpetual shortage, Gates admitted this AI-led abundance is still difficult to fully grasp. “Markets are about scarce resources… I find myself trying to understand that future world.”

Whether this transformation comes in 20 or 30 years, Gates said, it’s not far off. “My kids—and certainly my grandkids—a lot of their life will be in that very changed world.”