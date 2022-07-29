ITR filing: Over 4 crore returns filed so far; no extension of due date

Income Tax Department on Friday said that more than 4 crore returns have been filed through the e-filing portal till July 28 for the financial year 2021-22. The department also reminded taxpayer who are yet to file the returns to do so before the deadline, July 31.

''Over 4.09 crore ITRs filed till 28th July, 2022 & more than 36 lakh ITRs filed on 28th July, 2022 itself. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022.,'' the I-T department said in a tweet.

Over 3 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed till July 25 for the financial year 2021-22.

Last fiscal (2020-21), about 5.89 crore ITRs were filed by the extended due date of December 31, 2021.

ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. Taxpayers can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it.

The I-T department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns -- incometaxindia.gov.in. Additionally, there are certain private entities, registered by the Income Tax Department that allows taxpayers to e-file through

their websites.

