LPG, CNG, PNG rates on March 26, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

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Due to concerns around LPG supply, the government has been pushing for the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) in domestic households.

The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on March 26

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on March 26

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 1,884.50 Kolkata 1,988.50 Mumbai 1,836.50 Chennai 2,043.50 Bengaluru 1,958 Hyderabad 2,105.50

CNG prices across major cities on March 26

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 91 Mumbai 77 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 90.10 Hyderabad 96

PNG prices across major cities on March 26

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution (Through Laying, Building, Operation and Expansion of Pipelines and Other Facilities) Order, 2026, under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, giving the government wider powers to ensure availability and smooth distribution of critical energy resources.

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Under the new framework, entities authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) or the central government will be allowed to lay, operate, maintain, and expand pipelines across public, private and residential areas under a uniform regulatory structure.

The order is aimed at accelerating the pipeline and city gas distribution (CGD) network expansion, improving the last-mile connectivity of PNG and ensuring operational clarity for operators and consumers.

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.