COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Economy
LPG cylinder prices today: 19-kg cylinder prices slashed by Rs 83.5; costs Rs 1,773 in Delhi 

LPG cylinder prices today: 19-kg cylinder prices slashed by Rs 83.5; costs Rs 1,773 in Delhi 

LPG cylinder rates also vary from state to state depending on local taxes.  

There, however, have been no revisions to the prices of 14-kg LPG cylinders. 14-kg LPG cylinder prices were last revised on March 1, 2023.

LPG cylinder prices in June, 2023: State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) have slashed the prices of 19-kg cooking gas cylinders by Rs 83.5. The revised prices will come into effect from June 1, 2023.  

With this, a 19-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,773 in Delhi; Rs 1,725 in Mumbai; Rs 1,875.50 in Kolkata; and Rs 1,937 in Chennai. The same used to cost Rs 1,856 in Delhi; Rs 1,808 in Mumbai; Rs 1,960.50 in Kolkata; and Rs 2,021.50 in Chennai in May. 

LPG cylinder prices on June 1, 2023 (Thursday) 

Metros Rates in June Rates in May
Delhi Rs 1,773 Rs 1,856
Mumbai Rs 1,725 Rs 1,808
Chennai Rs 1,937 Rs 2,021.50
Kolkata Rs 1,875.50 Rs 1,960.50

Meanwhile, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also been revised from today. Jet fuel for domestic airlines now costs Rs 89,303.09/kl in Delhi; Rs 83,413.96/kl in Mumbai; Rs 95,963.95/kl in Kolkata; and Rs 93,041.33/kl in Chennai.  

Moreover, ATF costs $816.64/kl in Delhi; $814.96/kl in Mumbai; $855.12/kl in Kolkata; and $812.15/kl in Chennai after the latest revision in prices for domestic airlines in international run.  

ATF prices in metro cities on June 1, 2023 (Thursday) 

Metros Domestic airlines Domestic airlines on international run
Delhi  Rs 89,303.09/kl $816.64/kl
Mumbai  Rs 83,41.96/kl $814.96/kl
Chennai  Rs 93,041.33/kl $812.15/kl
Kolkata  Rs 95,963.95/kl $855.12/kl

There, however, have been no revisions to the prices of 14-kg LPG cylinders. 14-kg LPG cylinder prices were last revised on March 1, 2023. A 14-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in Delhi; Rs 1,102.50 in Mumbai; Rs 1,129 in Kolkata; and Rs 1,118.50 in Chennai at present.  

Oil marketing companies revise LPG cylinder and ATF rates on the basis of international oil prices. LPG cylinder rates also vary from state to state depending on local taxes.  

Published on: Jun 01, 2023, 8:50 AM IST
