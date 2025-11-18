Maharashtra biggest buyer of passenger vehicles in India, Uttar Pradesh of two-wheelers: SIAM

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) broke down how India buys its vehicles. While Maharashtra is the biggest buyer of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, Uttar Pradesh takes the lead when it comes to two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

As per the SIAM data, Maharashtra, with 12.7 per cent, recorded the highest PV sales in the country, followed by UP’s 9.7 per cent, Gujarat 8.5 per cent, Karnataka 7.4 per cent, Kerala 6.7 per cent, Tamil Nadu 6.6 per cent, Haryana 6.5 per cent, Rajasthan 5.5 per cent, Delhi 4.7 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 4.1 per cent, Punjab and Telangana 3.7 per cent, West Bengal 2.7 per cent, Andhra Pradesh 2.5 per cent, Bihar 2 per cent, and the rest of the states and union territories 13.1 per cent.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In Q2 FY25-26, 10.39 lakh units of passenger cars were sold, out of which Maharashtra accounted for 1.32 lakh units. In the same period, 55.62 lakh units of two-wheelers were sold, out of which Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest with 6.93 lakh units.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for 12.5 per cent of two-wheeler sales, while Maharashtra followed with 11.3 per cent, Gujarat 8 per cent, Tamil Nadu 7.2 per cent, and Rajasthan 6.5 per cent, as per SIAM.

Only 2.29 lakh units of three wheelers were sold in the second quarter, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest sales of 0.28 lakh units, followed by Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Percentage wise, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 12.3 per cent of the sales, while Telangana accounted for 11.6 per cent, Gujarat 9.8 per cent, Maharashtra 9.2 per cent and Karnataka 7.9 per cent.

Advertisement

When it comes to commercial vehicles, Maharashtra accounted for 0.37 lakh units out of the 2.40 lakh units sold in the second quarter, amounting to 15.5 per cent. It was followed by Gujarat with 9.4 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 7.9 per cent, Tamil Nadu 7.7 per cent, and Karnataka 7 per cent.