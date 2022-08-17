Milk gets costlier from today; check latest rates

Milk will get costlier from today by Rs 2. Amul or the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) and Mother Dairy announced on Tuesday that they will increase the prices of milk from August 17. Both said that the increase in prices is due to an increase in input cost, such as fodder costs.

Amul said that the increase of Rs 2 translates to an increase of 4 per cent in the prices. The last hike announced by Amul was on March 1, when it had increased prices by another Rs 2.

Amul stated that the price of Amul Gold milk of 500 ml will now be Rs 31, price of 500 ml of Amul Taaza will be Rs 25 and 500 ml of Amil Shakti will be Rs 28 in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets.

It added that it is increasing prices in the markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk.

Mother Dairy stated that after an increase of Rs 2, its full cream milk will cost Rs 61 per litre, while toned milk will be Rs 51 per litre, double toned Rs 45 per litre, cow milk Rs 53 per litre, bulk vended milk (token milk) Rs 48 per litre in the Delhi-NCR region.

Amul stated that it is increasing the prices of milk due to “an increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk”. “The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ prices in the range of 8-9 per cent over previous year,” it said.

Mother Dairy stated that the farm prices of raw milk have gone up by 10 per cent to 11 per cent in the last five months, leading it to pass on the prices partially to consumers.

