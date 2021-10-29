Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar urges private sector to step in amid digital talent crunch

The digital talent crunch in India has turned more severe amid COVID pandemic due to demand surge as businesses undergo transformations. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called upon the private IT sector of the country to actively participate not only in the skilling but also as employment and financial stakeholders to meet the emerging challenges.



Chandrasekhar while inaugurating the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY) and Nasscom’s Future Skills Prime initiative platform on Friday said that the government has acknowledged the concern around talent gap and has allocated Rs 430 crore towards the initiative, a majority of which lies unspent.



“Now, the government is doing all that it can in its capacity but it is time for the industry to forecast the new skills required. The private sector must act as the early warning system -- as training, financial & employment stakeholders,” the minister stated.



He added that the Modi government is committed and will step up its capital policy requirements in helping minimise the challenges due to the talent shortage. “This is a serious Y2K moment, and as we go up the value chain, the competition will be more intense. The skill intensity must match the competition intensity,” Chandrasekhar pointed out.



According to official statistics, 50 per cent of the 4 million employees of the IT industry need to be reskilled over the next 3 years. Through this initiative, the government and industry aim to reskill/upskill a total of about 1.4 million employees over a period of 5 years {1 million from company supported (B2B) skilling and another 0.4 million from this government supported/ facilitated (B2C) scheme}. FutureSkills Prime is stated to be one of the premier schemes under the government’s trillion dollar digital economy initiative



FutureSkills programme was launched by the government in 2018 in collaboration with India’s IT/ ITes industry and Nasscom to help scale skilling/re-skilling initiatives. On Friday, this programme was extended to the public in the form of Future Skills Prime platform through which the learners can earn certificates from courses aligned to the government-approved curriculum, go through blended learning from key program partners like CDAC/NEILIT and complete bridge and foundation courses.



“Every company today is becoming a digital company, every company needs access to #digitaltalent. Since the world is going to need digital skills, this is India’s opportunity to be the digital talent nation for the world,” Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom said. She added that FutureSkills Prime is one of the best models of public-private partnership. ”It is designed to upskill talent across sectors & to build employability by focussing on aptitude as well as attitude,” Ghosh said.



Accenture India and Nasscom Chairperson, Rekha M Menon said that digital technologies present massive opportunities for India’s socio-economic growth and export-oriented opportunities.

