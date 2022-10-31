Morbi bridge collapse live updates: PM Modi cancels road show; probe initiated as 141 die

The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse has climbed to 141 on Monday. Rescue personnel are looking for missing persons. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that the rescue operation is in its last stage and will be over soon.

The government deployed five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Air Force, two teams of Indian Army, and two teams of Indian Navy, along with local rescue teams.

The Morbi bridge was over a century old and had reopened five days ago after repairs and renovation. At the time of its collapse, the bridge was crammed with people, including several women and children. When the bridge collapsed, people were seen jumping off the bridge, and pulling its wires. The cables of the bridged had snapped.