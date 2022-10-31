Morbi bridge collapse live updates: PM Modi cancels road show; probe initiated as 141 die

The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse has climbed to 141 on Monday. Rescue personnel are looking for missing persons. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that the rescue operation is in its last stage and will be over soon.
The government deployed five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Air Force, two teams of Indian Army, and two teams of Indian Navy, along with local rescue teams.
The Morbi bridge was over a century old and had reopened five days ago after repairs and renovation. At the time of its collapse, the bridge was crammed with people, including several women and children. When the bridge collapsed, people were seen jumping off the bridge, and pulling its wires. The cables of the bridged had snapped.
"All alertness is being observed even in the hospital where the injured are under treatment. Priority is being given to ensure that people face minimum problems," the Prime Minister said.
While speaking in Kevadiya, Prime Minister Modi said, "I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty."
Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner to India, mourned the death of the people in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse incident. "Deeply saddened by loss of many lives due to collapse of cable bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our thoughts & deepest condolences to family & friends of the deceased & injured. Our hearts are with people of Gujarat," he said.
NDRF Commandant VVN Prasanna Kumar said that such a number of casualties in one area is a first for them. He said that usually they face incidents of boat capsizing. The challenge in this case is the muddy water that causes visibility issues for the divers.
The area was divided into three parts among civil administration, SDRF, fire services, Army, Navy, IAF and NDRF. "Our divers rescued people and recovered bodies from our area. We suspect that there might be people trapped under floor of bridge that collapsed, we're taking help of deep divers," he said.
Details of the FIR filed in the Morbi bridge collapse incident:
Details of accused:
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the Chief Minister constituted a high power committee on Sunday. "All officers, posted at different locations, were asked to report at Morbi by 2 am. The investigation is going on," he said.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau offered his condolences on the Morbi bridge collapse. “My deep and sincere condolences to the Nation of India for the tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat. This city has a special place in Polish-Indian relations,” said Rau.
"Bridge collapse incident in Morbi, Gujarat is very unfortunate. Condolences to families of those who have lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
Government of Gujarat must be held accountable for this incident because reports suggest that, work on this recently renovated Bridge was carried out after obtaining a 'Government Tender'. So why was Gujarat government not aware that this bridge was reopened without obtaining a fitness certificate and requisite permissions from them?Lives are lost and people are still missing. Gujarat authorities cannot absolve themselves from this incident and are equally responsible along with the private company that carried out the Bridge renovation. Central government must take this issue seriously and heads must roll in Gujarat government.
PM Modi who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan has cancelled his road show in the wake of the Morbi suspension bridge collapse on Sunday that led to the death of 141 people. The BJP Gujarat media cell said, "The Page Committee Sneh Milan program to be held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Modi has been postponed."
