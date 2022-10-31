Morbi bridge collapse: All you need to know about the suspension bridge in Gujarat

A hanging bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday evening, killing over 141 people and injuring several others. Around 300 people were reportedly present around the bridge at the time of the collapse due to Chhath Puja. People jumped off the bridge and pulled its wires at the time of the incident.

The 230-metre bridge was built in the 19th century during British India and inaugurated on February 20, 1879. The bridge is located around 300 km from the capital city Gandhinagar. It was closed for renovation for six months. Its description on the district collectorate website stated the suspension bridge was said to reflect "the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi."

A private operator named Oreva carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened for the public on October 26.

Morbi Municipality's chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala told news agency PTI, "The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years. In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation. It reopened after renovation on the Gujarati New Year day celebratd on October 26."

The local municipality authorities, however, did not issue a fitness certificate or other requisite permissions after the renovation work was completed.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), according to Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi. He further said that a high-powered committee will carry out a probe in the incident.

Commenting on the rescue operations, the Gujarat Information Department said in a statement, “More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued, 19 people are under treatment. The Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his road show in Ahmedabad whereas Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal canceled all his events in the state. The Congress also postponed its Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in five zones of the poll-bound state.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Gujarat bridge collapse: 141 people dead; PM Modi offers ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Also read: Morbi bridge collapse live updates: PM Modi cancels road show; probe initiated as 141 die