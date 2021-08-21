MP to have over 200 MT oxygen generation capacity by Sept end: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said at least 190 oxygen generation plants, with a capacity to produce 221 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas, will be functional in the state by the end of September.

Chouhan made the statement while virtually inaugurating some of the oxygen plants in 10 hospitals, which can generate 5,500 litres of the life-saving gas per minute.

“Up until March, none of the government hospitals in the state had oxygen generation plants. However, at least 190 oxygen plants are being set up in the state, of which 68 plants have been completed and 65 are operational. All 190 plants with a capacity to generate 221 MT of oxygen will be functional by September end,” the chief minister said.

With this, the state will become self-reliant in the production of medical oxygen, he said.

“During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, we understood the importance of oxygen. Several lives were saved, as Madhya Pradesh and other states managed to get oxygen after a lot of efforts. The availability of tankers was a big problem,” Chouhan said.

While the state government is committed and making all efforts to prevent the third wave of the pandemic, efforts are also being taken to tackle it, he said.

By September end, a total of 14,255 oxygen beds will be available in the state, the chief minister said, adding that other arrangements such as recruitment of health staff is also underway.

Also Read: GST officials bust fake invoice fraud worth Rs 118 cr, arrest mastermind

Also Read: Zydus to commercialise Zycov-D next month, scale up production to 1 cr by Oct

Also Read: Govt urges jewellers' body to reconsider August 23 strike over hallmarking gold