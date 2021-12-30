New Provident Fund rule: EPFO extends last date for e-nomination; check out details

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has said that its account holders can do e-nomination even after December 31.

Taking to Twitter, the retirement fund body has said that the account holders will be able to add nominees to their respective accounts through the e-nomination facility after December 31 as well.

It was reported earlier that the last date to add nominees to EPF accounts was supposed to end on December 31.

Several subscribers had earlier reported that EPFO's portal was down as they tried to update the nominee details in their respective Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts.

As per EPFO, an individual should file e-nomination because it helps in getting Pension (Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme), Provident Fund (PF), and Insurance (Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme) benefits easily in the eventuality of member's death and also enable nominee to file online claims.

In order to use EPFO's online nomination service, subscribers must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhaar details seeded to their EPF account.

Here's how you can add a nominee online: