New Provident Fund rule: EPFO extends last date for e-nomination; check out details

Taking to Twitter, the retirement fund body has said that the account holders will be able to add nominees to their respective accounts through the e-nomination facility after December 31 as well.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has said that its account holders can do e-nomination even after December 31. 

It was reported earlier that the last date to add nominees to EPF accounts was supposed to end on December 31. 

Several subscribers had earlier reported that EPFO's portal was down as they tried to update the nominee details in their respective Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts. 

Also Read: EPF account holders must add nominee by Dec 31: check guidelines

As per EPFO, an individual should file e-nomination because it helps in getting Pension (Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme), Provident Fund (PF), and Insurance (Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme) benefits easily in the eventuality of member's death and also enable nominee to file online claims.

In order to use EPFO's online nomination service, subscribers must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhaar details seeded to their EPF account.

Also Read: Filing ITR, adding EPF nominee, other tasks to complete before Dec 31

Here's how you can add a nominee online:

  • Go to the EPFO website
  • Click on Services >> For Employees>> click "Member UAN/Online Service"
  • Login with your UAN and Password
  • Click on 'E-Nomination' under 'Manage Tab'
  • 'Provide Details' tab will appear on screen
  • Click 'Save', then click on the 'Yes' tab to update family declaration
  • Click 'Add Family Details', you can also add more than one nominee
  • Click 'Nomination Details' to declare the total amount of share. Click 'Save EPF Nomination'
  • Click 'E-Sign' to generate OTP.
  • Submit 'OTP' sent on mobile number which is linked with Aadhaar

