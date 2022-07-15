NIRF ranking 2022: IIT Madras best institution overall, Miranda House best college

India’s Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday, announced the seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2022. There are 11 categories under which Indian universities are ranked. Interestingly, in 2021, a new category ‘research institution’ was added to the ranking categories.

As per the Ministry of Education's NIRF 2022, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked as the top-most educational institution for the fourth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru managed to bag the top spot in the university category.

The NIRF ranking 2022 list is also available on the NIRF’s official website nirfindia.org.

Moreover, in terms of the overall category, IIT Madras managed to take the top spot followed by IISc Bengaluru in the second spot and IIT Bombay in the third place. The NIRF ranking 2022 also placed IIT Madras as the best engineering college in the country, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

Among the universities category, NIRF ranked IISc Bengaluru in the first place, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia in second and third positions respectively.

Apart from IIT Madras, six more Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) - IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati - have been placed among the NIRF 2022’s top 10 in the overall rankings. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru University were ranked ninth and tenth in the overall rankings.

Under the NIRF ranking 2022’s universities category, IISc Bengaluru earned the top spot followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia in second and third place. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) slipped to the sixth position this year from its third rank last year in the same category.

Jadavpur University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Calcutta University, Vellore Institute of Technology and the University of Hyderabad, bagged the subsequent positions in the NIRF 2022’s top universities category.

Eight IITs - Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati and Hyderabad - have been placed among the top ten ranks in the NIRF 2022’s engineering institutions category. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli, which was ranked ninth last year, earned the eighth spot this year while NIT Surathkal retained its tenth place.

Under the B-Schools category, IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta retained the top 3 positions respectively. Moreover, in the medical colleges' category, AIIMS, Delhi earned the top spot, followed by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

In the pharmacy category, Delhi's Jamia Hamdard was placed as the top institute in India, followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad and Panjab University, Chandigarh.

On the other hand, Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences, Chennai; Manipal College of Dental Sciences and DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune were the top three institutions under the NIRF 2022’s top dental colleges.

As per the NIRF ranking 2022, Miranda House retained the spot as the best college in India followed by Hindu College, Presidency College and Loyola College. Lady Sri Ram College for Women slipped to the fifth rank from the second spot last year.

NIRF ranking 2022: Methodology

The Ministry of Education's NIRF evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Ranks are assigned based on the total marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters. The total institutions participating in NIRF ranking 2022 is 7,254.