Odisha approves 10 projects worth Rs 74,620 cr; to generate over 24,000 jobs 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has cleared 10 projects worth Rs 74,620 crore. These projects are expected to generate employment for over 24,000 people in the state. Among the 10 industrial projects approved by the Odisha government are green hydrogen and green ammonia, metal and metal downstream and infrastructure projects.

Tata group, Adani group and Arcelormittal Nippon Steel were among the big ticket investors.

The committee approved the proposal to set up green hydrogen (20 KTPA) and green ammonia (100 KTPA) plants in Paradip with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. These plants are expected to generate employment for 2,000 people. These plants, along with meeting the demand of the steel and fertiliser sectors of the state, will also have a positive impact on the environment.

Tata Steel has received approval for the setting up of 60,000 MT industrial structure and 6,000 MT steel plant equipment facilities against an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. This project will generate employment opportunities for over 2,451 people.

The committee approved Adani Enterprises proposal to set up a 4.0 MTPA alumina refinery and 175 MW CPP plant in Kashipur against an investment of Rs 41,653 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 7,750 people.

A 2.5 MTPA steel plant and 370 MW CPP plant in Kalinga will also be set up by Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd against an investment of Rs 8,000 crore that will create employment opportunities for 5,000 people.

The committee also approved the proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India for setting up a 6 MTPA beneficiation plant at Dalki and a 12 MTPA slurry pipeline from proposed the proposed plant to Dabuna slurry pumping station unit in Dalki for an investment of Rs 1,490 crore, generating employment opportunities for 600 persons.

A 24 MTPA pellet plant and 6 MTPA of filter cake by Sompuri Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, expansion of steel plant by Aarti Steels are also some of the other projects that were approved by the government.

The Odisha government is focussing on employment-intensive sectors such as metal and metal downstream.

Also read: Karnataka govt clears 18 industrial projects worth Rs 34,432 crore investment