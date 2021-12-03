Over 3 lakh children went missing in 6 yrs, 2.70 lakh rescued: Govt

In the past six years, over three lakh children went missing and around 2.70 lakh were rescued, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Irani provided data on missing and rescued children between 2015 and 2020. It shows that while 3,11,290 children went missing during this period, 2,70,698 were rescued.

"The Ministry of Women and Child Development has created the 'TrackChild Portal' to track missing and found children. Police stations, juvenile justice boards and child care institutions are required to update information about missing and found children regularly," she said.

The data from the portal shows that there is a declining trend in the number of missing children with the figures decreasing from 80,633 in 2015 to 39,362 in 2020.

In 2019, a total of 49,267 children went missing, out of which 44,289 were tracked. In 2018, as many as 48,873 children went missing, and 40,296 were tracked, the minister said.

In 2017, a total of 47,080 children went missing, out of which 43,251 were tracked. In 2016, a total of 46,075 children were missing, and 41,931 were tracked, she added.

In 2015, 80,633 children went missing and 66,711 were tracked.

Also Read: Smartphones in rural households doubled but did not improve children's access to online education: Report

Also Read: Centre to go by expert opinion, not rush on COVID-19 vaccine to children: Mansukh Mandaviya