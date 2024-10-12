Over 90,800 opportunities available as registrations for PM's internship scheme begin today

As of October 11, more than 90,800 internship opportunities have been posted by 193 companies on the Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal, just as registration for applicants is set to commence on October 12. Major companies such as Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries have contributed to this extensive offering.

The internship portal was launched on October 3, allowing companies to begin posting available positions. Under the pilot project of this scheme, which has an estimated budget of approximately Rs 800 crore, internships are scheduled to begin on December 2 to benefit 125,000 candidates during the current financial year, which concludes in March 2025.

According to sources from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the number of internships available surged to 90,849 as of October 11. These opportunities are distributed across 24 sectors, with the oil, gas, and energy sector boasting the highest number of postings, followed closely by travel and hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services.

In addition to these sectors, the internships address various fields, including operations management, production and manufacturing, maintenance, and sales and marketing. Geographic availability spans 737 districts across 36 states and union territories, ensuring broad access for potential interns.

Launched as part of the Union Budget 2024 initiative, the scheme aims to provide internships to 1 crore candidates aged between 21 and 24 over a span of five years. Each intern will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for a duration of 12 months, alongside a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.

The initiative is accessible online via the portal developed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs:

- https://pminternship.mca.gov.in/login/