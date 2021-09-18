PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended till March 31, 2022

The Income Tax (I-T) Department announced on Friday that in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Central government has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with the permanent account number (PAN) till March 31, 2022.

Previously, the last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN was September 30, 2021, This has now been extended by six months to March 31, 2022. This is the fourth time that the Central government has revised the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline in 2021. In July, the government had extended the deadline till September 30 in light of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the difficulties being faced by the taxpayers, the Central Govt has extended certain timelines," wrote the I-T department on Twitter.

In view of the difficulties being faced by the taxpayers, the Central Govt has extended certain timelines. CBDT Notification No. 113 of 2021 in S.O. 3814(E) dated 17th September, 2021 issued which is available on https://t.co/qX8AZ4HCvf. pic.twitter.com/D3pIf64CoU — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 17, 2021

"The Central Government, in continuation of its commitment to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholder on account of COVID-19 pandemic, has, on consideration of representations receive from various stakeholders, decided to extend timelines for compliance under Income-tax Act, 1961," read an official statement from the Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT).

The government has also extended the due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the Income-tax Act, 1961, from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Furthermore, the time limit for issuance of notice and passing of order by the adjudicating authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has also been extended to March 31, 2022.

