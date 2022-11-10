Piyush Goyal lauds India-US economic relations, says relationship driven by 'common interest'

At the India-US CEO Forum held today, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the significant growth of the India-US economic relations. As per Goyal, this relationship is driven by the common interest of promoting sustainability, emerging technologies, globally resilient supply chains, and small businesses. He also reiterated the importance of such dialogues in leveraging this momentum.

The CEOs who participated in the forum presented priority areas to create stronger partnerships and boost growth across various critical areas such as entrepreneurship, healthcare, aerospace and defence, digital infrastructure, and energy, among others. They also commended the two governments for implementing transformative reforms and initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

This Forum was held virtually and chaired jointly by Piyush Goyal and Gina Raimondo, US Secretary of Commerce. The CEO Forum members comprise CEOs from leading Indian and US-based companies. This was co-chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and James Taiclet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin.

The sixth edition of the India-US CEO Forum is due to be held early next year.

The Forum was reconstituted in December 2014 by the Governments of India and the US. The Forum continues to be an effective platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and to identify areas for closer collaboration for the mutual benefit of both economies. Senior government functionaries, including Taranjit Sandhu, the Indian Ambassador to the US, also participated in the meeting.

