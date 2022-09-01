Planning to study in the UK? Priority, super priority visa services now open

Good news for students planning to go to the UK for further studies! The country has now opened its priority and super priority visa processing for students. This comes as the waiting period for visas has run into months due to high demand. According to the UK government website, the priority visa will cost the applicant £500 or over Rs 46,000, and the super priority visa will cost the applicant £800 or over Rs 73,000, in addition to the application fee.

The priority visa applicant will get a decision within 5 working days from either the day of the appointment or the day after they finish uploading their documents if they use the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app. The applicant will be told whether they can prove their identity at a UKVCAS centre or the app when they apply.

The super priority visa applicant will get a decision either by the end of the next working day after the appointment if their appointment is on a weekday, or two working days after the appointment if the appointment is during the weekend or a bank holiday. Applicants of the super priority visa cannot get a decision by the end of the next working day if they use the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said on Tuesday that the country is beating its own records when it comes to issuing visas globally. He said that India is the number one source country of students going to the UK.

He urged students to apply with the proper documentation, which includes the acceptance letter, a TB certificate and proof of funding. Ellis asked students to apply for the priority and super priority visas. “At the moment, we are dealing with student visas in about 15 days. There is a huge demand. So please, Indian students great that want to come to the UK. Apply now, get the documentation right,” he said.

Meanwhile, the US also has a huge waiting period. The US Department told Business Today that they are reducing appointment wait times in all visa classes as quickly as possible. “Visa processing is rebounding after a near-complete shutdown and freezing of resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this recovery, the US government is prioritising national-interest and repeat travel, which may mean that some travellers applying for their first visitor visa experience a longer wait time. Examples of priority groups include students, temporary agricultural workers, other workers, and key business travellers,” it said.

