scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PM distracting present with theatrics, toying with India's future: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's reaction came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with participants of Toycathon-2021 through video-conferencing and said the world wants to understand India's capabilities, art, culture, and society

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of distracting the present with theatrics and "toying" with the future of the country Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of distracting the present with theatrics and "toying" with the future of the country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday of distracting the present with theatrics and "toying" with the future of the country.
His reaction came after PM Modi interacted with the participants of Toycathon-2021 through video-conferencing and said the world wants to understand India's capabilities, art, culture and society.
"Today, MSME sector employers are themselves facing unemployment.

The PM is distracting India's present with theatrics and 'toying' with the future," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.
The Prime Minister, in his address, called upon young innovators and startups to be mindful of their responsibility of projecting the true picture of the country's capabilities and ideas to the world. 

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos