PM Modi calls for sanctions against terrorists; lists 5 ways to make BRICS more effective

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for sanctions against terrorists at a session on peace and security at the BRICS Summit in Brazil. "Terrorism has become the most serious challenge for humanity today. This attack was a blow not only on India but on the entire humanity," he said, adding that “condemning terrorism should be our 'principle', not just a 'convenience'”.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"If we first see in which country the attack took place, against whom, then it would be a betrayal against humanity. There should be no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists," he said, against the backdrop of China blocking efforts at the UN Security Council in recent years to list several Pakistan-based terrorists.

PM Modi asserted that victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be "weighed on the same scale". He said, "For personal or political gain, giving silent consent to terrorism, supporting terror or terrorists, should not be acceptable under any circumstances." Modi emphasised that there should be no difference between words and actions regarding terrorism.

"If we cannot do this, then the question naturally arises whether we are serious about the fight against terrorism or not," he added.

Advertisement

He also thanked friendly countries that stood with India and supported it after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. "Development of humanity is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment. BRICS has a very important role in fulfilling this objective," Modi said. He called for unity and collective efforts to face common challenges and move forward together.

"India is the land of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. There is no place for war and violence for us,” he said.

PM Modi also posted a list of measures that BRICS could undertake to be more effective: