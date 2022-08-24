PM Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, being built at estimated Rs 6,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6,000 crore and aimed at boosting availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Following the model of Amrita Hospital, Kochi, the Faridabad hospital has arrangements to provide free or inexpensive treatment in emergency cases to economically deprived patients, the hospital management has said.

Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-specialty hospital will be equipped with 2,600-beds, 534 of which are ICU. The hospital would soon be equipped with 81 speciality departments along with 64 state-of-the-art Operation Theatres and 10 bunkers for precision-medicine oncology. It will eventually be solar-powered. The total built-up area is more than 75 lakhs sq. ft, including 36 lakhs square sq. ft. of hospital buildings, the hospital management said in a statement.

The hospital campus spawning over 130 acres is being dubbed to be one of the largest green-building healthcare projects in India, with a minimal carbon footprint and zero wastewater discharge. Amrita Hospital, Faridabad will serve not only the people of Faridabad and the State of Haryana, but also the entire population of Delhi-NCR and the adjoining states of UP, MP, Punjab, and Rajasthan, as well as other states in North and North-East India.

It is expected to reduce healthcare costs in the region, because it operates as a non-profit enterprise. The hospital is also putting a strong focus on mother-and-child healthcare. This will include a highly specialised multidisciplinary children’s hospital with maternal, reproductive, and foetal medicine and all paediatric subspecialities including paediatric cardiology, heart surgery and transplantation, rheumatology, endocrinology, pulmonology, neurosciences, paediatric genetics, gastroenterology, paediatric orthopaedics and paediatric and foetal surgery.