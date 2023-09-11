scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

PM Modi, Mohammed Bin Salman hold bilateral talks; Saudi Crown Prince accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Modi-Saudi Crown Prince meet for bilateral talks: Saudi Arabia is one of India’s key strategic partners in the Middle East and the overall relations between the two countries have only seen an upward trajectory.

SUMMARY
  • PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met a day after G20 wrapped up
  • The leaders held bilateral talks and discussed trade and defence ties
  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Monday, a day after the G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi concluded. The crown prince, who is on a state visit to India to attend the G20 Summit, discussed bilateral trade and defence ties with PM Modi. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman arrived in India on Friday. "I am very glad to be here in India. I want to congratulate India for the G20 Summit," said Bin Salman to reporters in Delhi. 

The Saudi leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

The announcements made at the summit would benefit the world, he said, adding that both the countries will work together to create a great future. 

The meeting was also attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. 

During the G20 Summit, Saudi prince Bin Salman, US President Joe Biden and PM Modi announced plans to set up rail and ports links between the Middle East and South Asia and eventually to Europe. President Biden called it a “real big deal” as the US attempts to counter China’s Belt and Road push that has left many countries with a staggering debt. Washington wants to present itself as an alternative partner and investor for developing countries. 

“Charting a journey of shared aspirations and dreams, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor promises to be a beacon of cooperation, innovation, and shared progress. As history unfolds, may this corridor be a testament to human endeavour and unity across continents,” said PM Modi, while a time frame or details about financing were not laid down. 

Saudi Arabia is one of India’s key strategic partners in the Middle East and the overall relations between the two countries have only seen an upward trajectory. 

Also read: Modi, Mohd. Bin Salman to talk energy cooperation even as India looks to become next Saudi Arabia of New Energy

Also read: India, US, Saudi Arabia, UAE in discussion for a railway deal to connect Middle East: Report

Published on: Sep 11, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
