PM Modi to inaugurate or lay foundation stones for Rs 29,000-cr projects during Gujarat tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for multiple infrastructure and development projects worth more than Rs 29,000 crore during his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat starting from Thursday.

Some of these big-ticket projects slated for inauguration/foundation stone laying ceremonies include world's first CNG (compressed natural gas) terminal in Bhavnagar, Metro phase-1 in Ahmedabad and phase-1 of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City at Surat, said an official release issued by the Gujarat government on Wednesday.

During the tour, the PM will flag off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train and also inaugurate the 36th National Games, which are being held for the first time in Gujarat.

Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now.

Modi will begin his visit on Thursday (September 29) from Surat by addressing a gathering in the Limbayat area of the city after launching projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, including the phase-1 work of DREAM City, the release said.

After Surat, the PM will reach Bhavnagar to launch projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, including laying foundation stones for the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port, it said.

Before addressing a gathering in the Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city at around 2 pm, the prime minister is scheduled to lead a 2km-long roadshow, said the release.

At around 7 pm, Modi will declare open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad city's Motera area.

The National Games will be held from September 29 to October 12.

At around 9 pm, Modi is scheduled to attend the Gujarat government's Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad.

On Friday, the prime minister will flag off the maiden Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central. He will flag off the semi high-speed train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station at around 10:30 am, said the release.

He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur station of Ahmedabad, it said.

From Kalupur, the PM will inaugurate the phase-1 of the much-awaited Ahmedabad Metro project, completed at a cost of Rs 12,925 crore, said the release.

Modi will board the metro train at Kalupur and reach Doordarshan Centre in Thaltej, where he is scheduled to address a gathering at around 12 pm, it said.

In the evening, Modi will reach Ambaji town of Banaskantha district to launch various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore.

After addressing a gathering, he will perform 'aarti' at the famous Ambaji Temple and pay his respects to the deity, said the release.