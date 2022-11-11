PM Modi to inaugurate terminal 2 of Kempegoda International airport in Bengaluru today; check routes to avoid

PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru: In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, the state traffic police have put restrictions on the movement of vehicles moving towards the Kempegowda International Airport. Those going to the Kempegowda airport are advised to take the Begur-Bagaluru road. Those going for the public function are advised to take alternative routes suggested by the organisers.

Bengaluru traffic police tweeted, “Important announcement. Vande Bharat Express and Terminal 2 are to be inaugurated this Friday. Requesting namma public to please cooperate with the traffic restrictions. In the grand calculus of things, this is going to boost commute- in & out of our beautiful city.”

🚨 Important Announcement 🚨#VandeBharat Express & #Terminal2 to be inaugurated this Friday.



Requesting namma public to please cooperate with the traffic restrictions. In the grand calculus of things, this is going to boost commute - In & out of our beautiful city 🙏 pic.twitter.com/h0JJE2ER1r — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) November 10, 2022

PM @narendramodi landed in Bengaluru a short while ago, where he was received by Governor @TCGEHLOT, CM @BSBommai, Minister @JoshiPralhad and other dignitaries as well as officials. pic.twitter.com/om0JZyEl4w — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 11, 2022

Traffic restricted from 9 am to 12 pm

The traffic advisory shared by Bengaluru Joint Commission of Police (Traffic) Dr. BR Ravikanthe Gowda read, “In the view of the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Bengaluru on 11.11.2022, traffic is restricted on the below-mentioned roads from morning 09:00 am to 12:00 pm afternoon.”

- Rajbhavan Road

- Palace Road

- Race Course Road

- Sankey Road

- Queens Road

- Bellary Road

- Mekri Circle

- Sheshadri Road from Maharani Bridge to Railway Station Entrance Gate

- KG Road from Shanthala Junction to Mysore Bank circle

- Vatal Nagaraj Road from Koday underpass to PF Junction

PM Modi’s itinerary in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday. The Prime Minister will also unveil the 108 feet statue of Kempegowda, known as the statue prosperity. Kempegoda is known for his contributions to the development of Bengaluru.

Besides this, he will launch the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Train from the SBC railway station and will address a public rally.

