PM Modi to inaugurate swanky new terminal at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda airport; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on November 11. Terminal 2 of the international airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. The terminal has been designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden,” according to news agency ANI.

Passenger handling capacity, counters of check-in and immigration are likely to double at the Kempegowda airport with the inauguration of T2. With this, the airport should be able to handle between 5-6 crore passengers annually, almost double from 2.5 crore at present. The upcoming terminal has a capacity of 25 lakh and 100 counters.

PM Modi to inaugurate Kempegowda Airport's terminal 2 on November 11

Interiors of the Kempegowda International Airport

Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore

Besides this, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda, also known as the founder of Bengaluru. Kempegowda is widely known for contribution to the development of Bengaluru, due to which the statue has been named Statue of Prosperity.

Preparations for the same are underway. Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar K told the news agency that installing a statue of prosperity was ex-chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s idea after BJP formed government in the state.

The minister mentioned, “Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa initiated the idea of the statue of prosperity in 2019 after BJP formed government in the state. CM Bommai also pursued this after assuming office to ensure that this historical monument is established. I would like to thank both of them.”

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 108-feet Statue of Prosperity, dedicated to Kempegowda

The Prime Minister will also launch the Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Train from the SBC railway station in Karnataka. He will also address a public rally during the course of his visit to the state.

