PM Modi to inaugurate UP's Saryu Canal Project on December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rs 9,802 crore Saryu Canal National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district on Saturday, December 11.

The project is the biggest in the state and is expected to benefit 25-30 lakh farmers in nine eastern districts of UP. The districts that stand benefit from this project include Bahraich, Gonda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj, explained Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh.

The Saryu Canal National Project, which was started way back in 1978, has been completed due to expeditious handling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahendra Singh told reporters in Bahraich on Thursday.

Singh added that the project will facilitate irrigation of 14.04 lakh hectares of land. The project is also expected to reduce the risk of floods in several flood-prone areas of the region due to water coming in from Nepal.

Five rivers have been connected under the Saryu Canal National project. These include Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohin. Canals with a length of 6,600 km have been linked to the 318 km long main canal.

The Uttar Pradesh government had initiated the project on a small scale in 1978 for irrigation in two districts at a cost of Rs 78.68 crore.

Four years later in 1982, it was expanded to nine districts. Later, the project's name was changed to Saryu Canal National Project and the cost was hiked to Rs 9,802 crore by 2021. The irrigated area under the project will be 4.04 lakh hectares, officials said.

