PM Modi meets Russia's Putin in New Delhi, says strategic partnership continues unabated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in New Delhi for the annual India-Russia summit. Post receiving the Russian president, PM Modi remarked, "There has been no change in our ties even during Covid. Our special privileged strategic partnership continued unabated. 2021 is a significant year in our relations and you played a very important role in strengthening ties in the past two decades."

The prime minister also added, "Our two countries have faced many challenges in the recent past. We have not only cooperated but also kept each other's sensitivities in mind. The new 2+2 mechanism has been initiated."

WATCH: PM Modi receives Russia's Vladimir Putin

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi receives Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House



The two leaders will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit. pic.twitter.com/angbNHbf0T — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

PM Modi said, "In the last few decades, the world witnessed many fundamental changes and different kinds of geopolitical equations emerged but the friendship of India and Russia remained constant."

Putin's visit assumes great significance as some analysts are questioning the future of India-Russia ties due to the improved Russian relations with China and Pakistan.

Other experts have highlighted how India's growing engagements with the US could prove to be an impediment to the time-tested partnership with Moscow. Refuting these arguments, a prominent Moscow-based political analyst said the Russian-Indian axis remains strong and isn't affected by third parties' pressure.