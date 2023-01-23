PM Modi to name 21 unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will name 21 unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees today. The Prime Minister will also unveil the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep. PM Modi will participate in the event via video conferencing at 11 am.

The largest unnamed island will be named after the Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee and so on. The renaming comes as the government aims to give an everlasting tribute to national heroes.

कल पराक्रम दिवस पर मां भारती की वीर संतानों के सम्मान में एक विशेष कार्यक्रम होगा। सुबह 11 बजे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए इसका हिस्सा बनूंगा। इस दौरान अंडमान-निकोबार के 21 सबसे बड़े अनाम द्वीपों का नामकरण 21 परमवीर चक्र विजेताओं के नाम पर किया जाएगा।https://t.co/BQzTTuaumG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2023

The awardees after whom the islands will be named are: Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.

Ross Islands was renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep when PM Modi visited the island in 2018, while Neil Island and Havelock Island were renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.

